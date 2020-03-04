ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in Ballwin is empty, but it is prepped and ready.

“This is St. Louis County’s heart during an incident,” explained Michele Ryan, the current acting director of the Operation of Emergency Management.

On Wednesday, the county partially activated the EOC to better communicate and educate the public on the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Currently there are six people being monitored for potential exposure to coronavirus in St. Louis County. There were more, but they showed no symptoms after the recommended 14 day self-quarantine. Statewide, there are around 100 people checking in with heath officials. Only 15 or so have been officially tested for the virus. Only people with specific criteria and symptoms are receiving the coronavirus test. All have come back negative.

“We’re coordinating our activity very carefully with the CDC and with our state health department,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

Washington University is bringing home 35 students from Italy. The country is under a level 3 warning from the CDC.

Mark Pedroli is a St. Louis County attorney who is concerned about what he believes is a lack of information from county and state officials.

“The question is what are [the students] going to do when they get back? Are they going to self-quarantine, is anyone giving them any guidance? Is the government, is the CDC, is St. Louis County?” asked Pedrioli.

The need to get information out quickly is why the county says they're activating their EOC procedures. Washington University also activated the university's Crisis Management Team. All students, staff and faculty returning from countries including China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran must obtain a medical screening and clearance from Wash U before returning to campus.

News4 asked the St. Louis County Health Department if others should be reporting their travel.

“I wouldn’t self report travel unless they have symptoms, if they do have respiratory issues, they do need to self-quarantine,’ said Spring Schmidt, acting director of St. Louis County Health Department.

According to the CDC’s website, travelers returning from Italy should stay home for 14 days after returning to the United States.

Officials say it's important to remain up to date on the latest from the CDC.

Illness from this virus has ranged from mild to severe. Signs and symptoms of infection include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. This new coronavirus has caused severe disease and death in patients who developed pneumonia. Risk factors for severe illness are not yet clear, although older adults and those with chronic medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe illness.