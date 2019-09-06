WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In just three weeks since school started back up, the superintendent of the Webster Groves School District has sent out three warnings to parents about suspicious activity near schools.
The district said it works with the police department and calls parents when there's a report of suspicious activity.
In one case, a student reported a man in a white van was following him home from school, even tried luring him into his van.
The most recent alert, sent out Thursday, warned parents about someone in a van reportedly taking pictures of a playground.
“Every time I get a phone call, I come home and have a chat with my daughter about protocol on what we do, who do we answer the door for," Carly Hancock said, whose daughter attends Hudson Elementary.
Hancock said she appreciates the calls from the district, though it concerns her how often it's happening.
“It’s scary because we live in a great neighborhood. My daughters walk to friends’ houses, they walk here," Hancock said. "We feel very safe here, but then I’m thinking are we in one of those neighborhoods where we are so comfortable and so safe that something terrible is gonna happen."
News 4 stopped by the Webster Groves Police Department Friday to ask if there has been an increase in this type of activity or if we're just hearing about it more. We were told no one was available to talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.