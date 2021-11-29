ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – After a Missouri’s judge ruled local health orders must be lifted, a St. Louis County Parent Association sent a letter calling for communication among the community.
In response to a lawsuit to a St. Louis County mask mandate, a Cole County judge said that such orders violate the separation of powers affecting the different branches of government.
“Now that this guidance has been struck down by the courts and there is no threat of quarantine, closures or other sanctions, we understand that schools will be revising their mitigation practices,” the parent association wrote. “As you begin to consider what is best for your school, we urge you to communicate with your community that masks will be optional, beginning immediately.”
As school starts Monday, the group advised some parents may send their children without mask and that others should “respect their decision.”
News 4 is working to see if any county school districts have updated their policy since the ruling.
