CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County will open a call center Monday for people who need help staying in their homes.
After a year-long hiatus, some evictions resumed in St. Louis County last week. The county had postponed more than 500 evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as both the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services said evictions during the outbreak would create a health crisis. However, the federal eviction moratorium issued by the CDC in effect since September 4, 2020 will end on March 31. On April 5, eligible St. Louis County tenants can apply for financial assistance to be paid directly to their landlords or utility providers. Only one application per household will be accepted.
"The program will provide back pay and temporary rental assistance to low and moderate income households that have had a loss of income, have qualified for unemployment benefits, faced significant costs or experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic," County Executive Dr. Sam Page said.
Applicants may receive up to 12 months of rental assistance and the money can be used for “up to three months of forward rent and prepaid full utility assistance.” Households that have received assistance through previous programs but have not yet received the maximum 12 months of emergency rental assistance can apply for this funding. The program will only pay for back pay owed after March 13, 2020.
According to the county, when evictions resumed, they were limited to those who have “engaged in or promoted drug-related criminal activity on their rental property.” Evictions will also be carried out when failing to do so would result in physical injury to other tenants and landlords, or result in substantial property damage. Additionally, evictions will be enforced for leased property rented for commercial purposes. All other pending evictions will resume April 5.
Information about how to get assistance from E.R.A.P. and S.A.F.H.R. in available at https://stlcorona.com/resident/resources-rent/. The county will open a call center on March 29 to answer questions at 314-806-0910.
