ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County is opening four satellite offices for absentee voting.
Voters can currently vote at the Election Board Offices in St. Ann. Starting Thursday, voters can cast ballots at the Mid County Library in Clayton, the North County Rec Complex, and county government centers in West County and South County.
In-person absentee voting and ballot drop off hours will be as follows:
October 22-November 1: Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday October 24 and October 31: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Monday November, 2 (day before Election Day): 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
More than 230 polling places will be in place on Election Day, and unlike years past, county voters can cast a ballot at polling place.
County officials are unveiling a new app which allow voters to check the wait times at polling locations. You can learn more about absentee voting locations and wait times by clicking here.
“If they have access to a smart phone or computer, they can go onto our website and find out how many people are lined at each polling place. It is our hope that it will give voters a little more flexibility so they have a more convenient voting experience prior to Election Day and on Election Day,” said St. Louis County Democratic Director of Elections Eric Fey.
County officials say they will be receiving federal funds that will help defray the cost of printing mail-in and absentee ballots, and also pay for the postage.
