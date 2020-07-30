ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri health officials reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking a new record high for the state. It's the Third day in a row the state has broken its previous high.
The state broke its own record seven times in the last 11 days.
Given those numbers, many school districts in the region asked St. Louis County officials for a formal recommendation on how best to resume classes.
READ: [St. Louis area schools release return to classroom plans. Here's what you need to know]
Thursday, County Executive Dr. Sam Page made his announcement.
"It is the recommendation of the Department of Public Health that all schools start the semester in as virtual of an environment as is possible," he said. "To protect students, staff and families."
Several districts in the area already announced plans to begin classes virtually, including St. Louis Public Schools.
