ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers in St. Louis County are looking for a missing 17-year-old.
The St. Louis County Police Department said Carsavion Brown-Belton was last seen Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road. Carsavion is 5'6" and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, orange and black Nike shoes.
Police said the teen is suicidal. If you know his whereabout, call the county's police department at 636-529-8210.
