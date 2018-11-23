BERKELEY (KMOV.com) - Two officers who police say were involved in a deadly crash that was connected to a chase in Berkeley have been fired.
On August 10, suspects being chased by officers crashed on Airport Road. Initially, St. Louis County Police said they were not involved in a chase.
The family of the two men killed in the crash later gave News 4 video showing a car speed, followed by a police cruiser.
“We just want them to do the right thing and if someone did something wrong, we just want them to be punished for it,” said Darryl Neil, the brother of one of the men involved.
At the time, St. Louis County Police said the video confirmed that officers were trying to stop the car. They initially released a statement saying:
We launched an internal investigation on our own in an attempt to find out if our officers followed all policies and procedures. That investigation is active and ongoing.
However, on Friday, St. Louis County police said the two officers were fired after the internal investigation. Authorities said after examining "the Highway Patrol’s crash investigation, internal documentation, and video evidence, it was determined that the involved officers provided statements that were ultimately found to be misleading and actions by those two officers discredited themselves, and the image and reputation of this Department."
Below is the full statement from St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar:
The St. Louis County Police Department has a reputation of a very professional police department which carries out its mission of Service and Protection in a responsible manner. Policing can be a very difficult job at times, and I am grateful to have officers that are professional, caring and approach their job with a very high degree of integrity. They are truly dedicated professionals.
It has been determined that on August 10, 2018; two of our officers were involved in a pursuit in the City of Berkeley. Information provided to commanders at the scene and the Highway Patrol by involved officers was misleading and complicated the investigation and our understanding of the circumstances of the actions those two officers took. Those details contradicted the later investigation, and caused this Department to launch an internal investigation into the action of these two officers. Through the examination of the Highway Patrol’s crash investigation, internal documentation, and video evidence, it was determined that the involved officers provided statements that were ultimately found to be misleading and actions by those two officers discredited themselves, and the image and reputation of this Department. Upon recommendation of the Bureau of Professional Standards, the two involved officers have been terminated from the St. Louis County Police Department.
The Department remains committed to holding our members accountable at the highest levels, while at the same time recognizing that this case and the two involved officers’ actions were not emblematic of the outstanding work our officers do every day.
