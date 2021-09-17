ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County police officer witnessed a shooting in St. Louis City Friday morning.
According to county police, the St. Louis County Special Response Unit officer saw a shooting at Marcus and Natural Bridge around 9:20 a.m. and requested St. Louis City officers. A brief pursuit was initiated, and when it concluded two suspects were taken into custody.
No officers were injured. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.
