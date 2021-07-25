St. Louis County officer struck in Spanish Lake, rushed to hospital

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after getting struck by a car in north St. Louis County.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said the officer responded to a domestic assault call in the 1000 block of Starshire Court in Spanish Lake. Police said the male suspect struck the officer with his car at 7:40 p.m. and then left the area.
The officer was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
No other information was released.
