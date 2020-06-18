ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County officer was injured during a hit-and-run Thursday morning.
The officer was driving a marked police car when the crash occurred on Highway 141 north of Vance Road just before 6 a.m.
The vehicle that hit the patrol car left before officers arrived, but it was later found and the driver was taken into custody.
The officer was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
No other details have been released.
