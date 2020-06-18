ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County officer was injured during a hit-and-run Thursday morning.
The officer was driving a marked police car on Highway 141 north of Vance Road just before 6 a.m. Police said Brionne Thompson crashed into the squad car and tried taking off but the car would not start.
Police said Thompson ran off but was later arrested and admitted to having drank alcohol and smoking marijuana.
The officer suffered a sprained wrist.
Thompson has been charged with DWI and leaving the scene of a crash. He's being held on $35,000 cash only bond.
