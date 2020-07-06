ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County officer was injured in a crash while heading to a shooting early Monday morning.
According to police, the officer was responding to a report of shots fired in the area of North Hanley and Dragonwyck Ave around 12:30 a.m. when they collided with another car.
The officer was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.
As for the shooting, one person was hospitalized and their status is unknown.
