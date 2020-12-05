ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A police officer and another person were injured after being struck by a car in St. Louis County overnight.
Around 4 a.m., officers from the St. Louis County Police Department were dispatched to the area of Grants Parkway and Wiethaupt Road to investigate a tampering call. As they were leaving the area, two people inside a car flagged the officer down to report a crime.
Police said the officer and victims were inside their cars discussing the incident when they were both struck by another car.
The officer and one person suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.