ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County confirmed Tuesday that one of their officers was disciplined for his treatment of a woman during a traffic stop.
Details of the April incident were revealed during a news conference held by the Universal African Peoples Organization.
63-year-old Millicent Williams said a white officer tried to pull her over on Lackland Road at 2 a.m.
She said the officer became upset because she didn't immediately stop, and instead drove to a 7-Eleven because she didn't want to stop in a dark area.
"He points his finger in my face and said, 'Ma'am I'm not going to go through this with you. Turn around spread your legs,'" Williams said. "By this time I still have no idea why I'm being stopped. He begins to frisk me all up down my arms, my breasts, and down my legs "
She was cuffed during the incident.
Officers ultimately removed the handcuffs and let Williams go with no citations.
The officer said he pulled her over because she was swerving.
Williams was on the road at 2 a.m. because she had been visiting her son in the hospital.
