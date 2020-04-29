ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County officer has been charged after a 12-year-old girl died last November after being hit by a police car, according to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.
Read: ‘She flew in the air and came back down’; officer who hit girl during chase was reportedly driving 29 MPH over the speed limit
Preston Marquart is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in Akeelah Jackson's death.
Following the officer's charges, St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office released the following statement:
The charges follow an exhaustive and detailed investigation in collaboration with our partners in the 6th District and Traffic Divisions of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Jackson was hit by the police car around 5:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of Halls Ferry on Oct. 14. The 25-year-old officer was reportedly chasing someone reaching speeds of 59 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone with no lights or sirens on when Jackson stepped into the street.
A witness to the incident told News 4 that Jackson looked up at the squad car and had no time to react.
After hitting the girl, police said the officer stopped, reported the incident and is cooperating with the St. Louis Police Department.
There was no video of the incident.
The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, St. Louis police said.
