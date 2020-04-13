ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County police officer has returned back to work after recovering from coronavirus.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the officer returned to duty on Saturday, April 11, after completing the "recommend courses of action from the department of health and CDC".
The officer tested positive on March 28.
He is one of the 1,600 approximate people in St. Louis County who tested positive for COVID-19.
“I am thrilled to have Officer Phillips return to work. Knowing that first responders are not immune to COVID-19, it speaks to his dedication to duty and willingness to serve the citizens of St. Louis County,” Chief Jon Belmar stated. “I am very proud to have him, and many others of his caliber, so prevalent in our police department.”
He is the first and only positive COVID-19 test result that has impacted the department.
