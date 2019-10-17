ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County police officer and a 62-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a crash along South Lindbergh Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in front of the Dave Sinclair dealership.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw a police cruiser that had front-end damage. A blue Ford Escape had flipped onto its hood.
The officer was responding to a report of a burglary and ran into the side of the blue SUV, county police said. The driver of the SUV was trying to turn out of the Dave Sinclair lot onto South Lindbergh.
The St. Louis County police cruiser did not have its lights and siren activated at the time of the crash. A police official told News 4 the officer was not responding in an emergency fashion at the time of the crash.
The officer suffered minor injuries and while the driver of the SUV suffered moderate injuries, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
If anyone witnessed this crash, St. Louis County Police would like to hear from you at 314-892-1510.
