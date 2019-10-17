A St. Louis County officer had minor injuries and the driver of a blue car had moderate injuries in a crash Thursday morning.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County police officer and a 62-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a crash along South Lindbergh Thursday morning.

Crash involving police cruiser 101719

A St. Louis County police cruiser was involving in a crash in the 7400 block of Lindbergh Thursday.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in front of the Dave Sinclair dealership.

Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw a police cruiser that had front-end damage. A blue Ford Escape had flipped onto its hood.

Crash involving police cruiser

A St. Louis County officer was involved in a crash on Lindbergh Thursday morning.

The officer was responding to a report of a burglary and ran into the side of the blue SUV, county police said. The driver of the SUV was trying to turn out of the Dave Sinclair lot onto South Lindbergh.

The St. Louis County police cruiser did not have its lights and siren activated at the time of the crash. A police official told News 4 the officer was not responding in an emergency fashion at the time of the crash.

The officer suffered minor injuries and while the driver of the SUV suffered moderate injuries, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

If anyone witnessed this crash, St. Louis County Police would like to hear from you at 314-892-1510.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.