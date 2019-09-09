BLACK JACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An officer was among two people taken to the hospital following a fire in Black Jack overnight.
The fire broke out at an apartment in the 4600 block of Whispering Lane around 2:15 a.m. Monday.
A resident told News 4 a firefighter beat on her door and rescued her and her granddaughter.
“Actually, I was asleep, all I heard was a kicking in my door, then all of the sudden they had grabbed my granddaughter saying 'fire, fire, fire' and I said what's going on and we just ran out the door,” Valerie Bragg said.
One apartment complex resident and a St. Louis County officer went to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Later in the morning, the officer was released back to full duty. The condition of the tenant has not been disclosed.
Police told News 4 around 10 apartments were impacted by the fire and are uninhabitable. The Red Cross was called in to help relocate those affect.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
