Residents can no check out instruments at St. Louis County libraries. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Library is now offering free online tutoring for the 2020 school year.

It's available for K-12 students. Students can access online help seven days a week between 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

All that's needed is a valid St. Louis County Library card.

