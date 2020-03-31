ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County is now reporting three deaths from COVID-19.
This number appears to include Juanita Graham, whose husband had previously told News 4 she had passed away due to the virus.
St. Louis County won't say specifically that it was Graham who died, but the facts, including her age, date of death and the fact she had underlying medical conditions all line up.
Graham was a beloved preschool teacher in the Webster Groves School District.
Her husband Dennis tells News 4 the two of them visited Indianapolis earlier this month. Then his wife got sick and took a grave turn for the worse.
After testing positive for COVID-19, she died in the hospital on Saturday. St. Mary's Hospital says they reported her death to St. Louis County.
A spokesperson for St. Mary's says, "We have reported every positive diagnosis and death related to COVID-19 to the appropriate health department within 24 hours."
They further said their Infection Prevention Team called the phone number listed on the county health department website.
But a spokesperson for the county says the notification was not received within 24 hours but was received on March 30, adding, "had it been received sooner, you would have heard from the Department of Public Health sooner."
St. Louis County says they are now making changes, requiring any lab or healthcare company to report positive test results within six hours.
They are requiring hospitals to report a death immediately, but no later than 24 hours.
A spokesperson says this should expedite the process and minimize confusion.
