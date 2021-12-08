ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County is no longer mailing personal property and real estate tax receipts unless requested by the owner.
St. Louis County has been mailing out yellow slips stating the change with real estate and personal property tax bills. The change is also posted on the County's Collector of Revenue website, but neither show that residents still have an option receive the receipt in the mail.
St. Louis County confirmed to News 4 residents can call 311 to request a receipt in the mail. The decision to stop mailing receipts to residents was to cut costs, officials said.
Residents still have two other options: get a receipt in person or print it themselves.
The receipts are necessary for things like getting new license plates from the DMV.
"Normally, I send a check and receive the receipt in the mail," St. Louis resident Gary Shipper told News 4. "There are people that are going to be surprised by this and I don't think they're doing a very good job at notifying people. I'm comfortable retrieving it online, but I'm not sure everybody's going to be."
