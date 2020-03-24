ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some municipalities in St. Louis County are closing their doors and encouraging anyone who needs to do business with them to either call or look to the city’s website for help.
In Bridgeton, Hazelwood and Ferguson, residents are encouraged to either call or submit service requests, pay for permits or fines online.
These cities are scaling back on employees in governmental buildings and want to reduce possible exposure to the coronavirus. However, building and home inspections are still happening, city leaders in Bridgeton and Hazelwood said. Inspectors have PPE with them.
[READ: St. Louis City, County 'stay-at-home' orders went into effect Monday. Here's what you need to know]
Parks are open in these communities however you will notice the playgrounds are roped off. In Bridgeton, the Berry Hill Golf Course is open however the concession stand is closed and you can only walk the course; no golf carts.
And if you are concerned that a potential non-essential business is still operating even under the county’s stay-at-home order, municipalities are referring people to the county health department.
- Chesterfield has closed its buildings and only essential personnel are coming in to work.
- Maryland Heights City Hall is closed to the public. Some drop offs are available. Call 314-291-6550 for more information.
- Creve Coeur has closed its government building to the public. Requests can be made over the phone or email.
- Brentwood has closed city hall. For requests you can go online or call 314-962-4800.
- Webster Groves is limiting access to city hall. If possible you are encouraged to complete business online or over the phone.
- Maplewood City Hall is closed until further notice. Look to the website for permit applications and online payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.