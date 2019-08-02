ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Next week, former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will be sentenced in a scandal that rocked county government.
But what if the county never had that position in the first place?
The elimination of the position one of several huge ideas being considered that could bring big changes in the county.
Last year, the voters agreed to discussions about whether re-write the St. Louis County's charter, which acts as the area’s Constitution.
“We can tinker with this and make changes or we can take the whole thing get rid of it and start all over,” said Chris Grahn-Howard, a member of the County Charter Commission.
The commission meets every Wednesday to propose ideas to make their local government better.
“Every ten years, you can go in and adjust to the time,” Grahn-Howard said. “There is some stuff in here that is kind of archaic.”
There's some big ticket items on the table during these current discussions, based on lessons learned the hard way.
Stenger pleaded guilty in a pay-to-play scandal over county contracts, and has left a shadow over the remaining county government.
“The specter of the rogue Stenger administration is hard to get away from. It’s there, behind everything. This charter commission has had a lot of conversations based on the last administration,” Grahn-Howard said.
One of the new ideas is to weaken the executive's role, studying how other counties do it instead.
“Some models eliminate it all together,” he explained.
Other proposed ideas would limit how many non-merit hires the county executive gets. Currently he or she can appoint dozens of them.
Or how about getting rid of politicking altogether?
One idea would make all county-wide elected offices be non-partisan; no more choosing between a Democrat or a Replucican.
“I have talked to some hardcore Republicans who are against it and some hardcore Democrats who are against it. I've also talked to hardcore Republicans and Democrats who are for it,” Grahn-Howard said.
And for people upset about their real estate appraisals going up in 2019, one proposed change would make it easier for people to appeal.
The county's police commission could get a makeover as well, as some in the region question police oversight.
Citizens can make their voices heard at any of the commission’s Wednesday meetings.
Commission meetings will be held in the County Council Conference Room, at 41 South Central, 1st Floor, in downtown Clayton every Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The only exceptions are September 12th, October 10th, November 7th and when meetings are held on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
Ultimately, the final ideas will be on the ballot in 2020.
“The voters absolutely get the final say,” Grahn-Howard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.