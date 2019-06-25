CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Monday night, St. Louis County leaders voted to release a series of Proposition P funds that have been idle for two years.
Some of that money will go towards the purchasing of body and dash cameras for St. Louis County police officers.
County Councilman Tim Fitch attributes a lack of action by former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
“It’s been delayed for various political reasons, it’s not that the product wasn’t available, it’s not that the funds weren’t available, but the political conversation has delayed things,” said Fitch.
Monday night, the St. Louis County Council finally gave the approval to move one step closer to outfitting 120 officers with body cameras.
It will cost the county $1.5 million for a fiber network of body cameras and dash cameras.
“I think it’s up to us to make those funds available, because people were told that’s what this Prop P money was spent on,” said Fitch.
Councilman Fitch told News 4 the cameras are needed for added transparency.
“It will more often vindicate an officer for an issue where they’ve been accused of misconduct,” said Fitch.
Fitch says the department had cameras in the early 2000’s, but that technology became outdated and St. Louis County didn’t have the funding for new ones.
“Buying the camera for the car, the officer and the storage is the big expense,” Fitch said.
St. Louis County police say in a statement that they have sought this technology for some time and that they believe it could improve transparency and officer safety:
We have sought this technology for some time as it was integral part of Proposition P.
We believe this camera array can further improve areas like transparency and officer safety.
If/when the legislation passes, we’ll further the conversation and disseminate more information.
Fitch says one more vote is needed as a formality before St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signs off to purchase the cameras.
They anticipate the department will have them before the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.