ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are searching for a woman who allegedly refused to treat her infant with medication for HIV.
Britneyeaunya Blackmon, 32, of the 11900 block of El Sabado Drive, has been charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child. She is not in custody and does not have a vehicle. Police believe she may be in the St. Louis area or near Cape Girardeau.
Authorities allege Blackmon was told she tested positive for HIV while she was pregnant. Doctors advised her to take medication to prevent her child from being born with HIV, but she reportedly refused, and the child was born with HIV.
According to officials, doctors warned Blackmon the risks involved if the infant did not receive medication, but she repeatedly ignored the warnings. Medical records reportedly show a significant viral load elevation in the now 1-year-old’s system. Because of the elevation, police said the infant is at a high risk for serious infection or death.
St. Louis County police said the Children’s Division obtained a protective order through the St. Louis County Family Court, but Blackmon has failed to appear at court proceedings. She has also not turned the child over to authorities.
Police have not released a photo of the child. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.