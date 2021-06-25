ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County woman who allegedly refused to treat her infant with medication for HIV has been arrested.
At-large warrants were issued on June 15 for Britneyeaunya Blackmon, 32, of the 11900 block of El Sabado Drive, for one count of abuse or neglect of a child. She was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Roxton Drive with assistance from the United States Marshals Service on June 24.
Authorities allege Blackmon was told she tested positive for HIV while she was pregnant. Doctors advised her to take medication to prevent her child from being born with HIV, but she reportedly refused, and the child was born with HIV.
According to officials, doctors warned Blackmon the risks involved if the infant did not receive medication, but she repeatedly ignored the warnings. Medical records reportedly show a significant viral load elevation in the now 1-year-old’s system. Because of the elevation, police said the infant is at a high risk for serious infection or death.
St. Louis County police said the Children’s Division obtained a protective order through the St. Louis County Family Court, but Blackmon failed to appear at court proceedings. She has also had not turned the child over to authorities. The child was found safe when Blackmon was arrested.
