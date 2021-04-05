ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Cooper Carlson is like most 5-year-olds, he loves to play outside, loves music and dancing.
He was born with down syndrome and is mostly non-verbal. His mom, Paige, said she was heartbroken when she heard another kid ask Cooper's brother, "Why does your brother's face look funny?"
This past Christmas, Paige and her mom gave Cooper two dolls that resembled children with down syndrome.
"It was good to see that he felt really happy that he could be with something that resembles him," said Cooper's brother, Cole.
Paige said Cooper's face lit up when he saw the dolls.
"This is the first time he had a doll he could see himself in," said Paige.
She posted to Facebook and created a GoFundMe page hoping to get more dolls like Cooper's into classrooms in the Rockwood School District. She didn't expect much from the post, but it ended up getting shared more than 100 times.
"We raised over $5000 and were able to get 80 dolls into preschool classrooms," said Paige.
Every preschool in the district received dolls.
"Every classroom was able to receive two dolls with down syndrome and then each center was able to receive a few dolls that had hearing aids, an eye patch and a g-tube," said Paige.
Cooper helped hand deliver two of them to his former preschool teachers.
"Even though it is just a toy, a doll, it's a much bigger message, a much bigger impact that, you know, he belongs and that he matters, and that he is important," said Paige.
That feeling of wanting to belong and matter is something even adults crave.
"Cooper has changed me as a person to be kinder and more accepting, and so I'm grateful everyday that Cooper is in our life, and I don't feel like he is lucky, I feel like I'm lucky as his mom and all of my kids. It's amazing to be his mom," said Paige.
Paige said she would love to donate more dolls to the district possibly with orthotics or other special needs.
