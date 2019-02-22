ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two St. Louis County men were sentenced recently for their role in a prostitution ring.
Demarcos Bolden, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in prison on Friday. Alexander Coleman, 24, received a sentence of 60 months on Thursday.
Federal authorities say Bolden posted prostitution ads on Backpage.com, made decisions as to where to victims would go for commercial sex dates, made money off the prostitution and withhold heroin from the victims unless they engaged in prostitution.
Coleman was involved in the facilitation and promotion of prostitution involving three victims, federal authorities said.
Both pleaded guilty in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.