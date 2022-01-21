St. Louis County McDonald's worker shot over French fry discount, police say

NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman is accused of shooting a north St. Louis County McDonald’s employee Wednesday afternoon.
Court documents state Terika Clay argued with the employee working at the drive-through regarding a discount on French fries. The argument continued when the employee went outside for a smoke break. Clay then allegedly hit the employee in the head with a gun and shot the victim.
The incident that happened at 1790 Florissant Road just before 1 p.m. was captured on video, according to police.
The victim was taken to the hospital. No other details regarding their condition has been released.
Clay, 30, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Her cash-only bond was set at $150,000.
