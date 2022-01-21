You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis County McDonald's worker shot over French fry discount, police say

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

According to police, a woman pulled into the McDonald's drive-thru just before 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Florissant in Cool Valley, near Normandy. Following an argument, police said the suspect shot the worker.

NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman is accused of shooting a north St. Louis County McDonald’s employee Wednesday afternoon.

Mug Shot Terrike Clay

Terika Clay, 30, is accused of shooting a McDonald's employee at 1790 Florissant Road on January 19, 2022.

Court documents state Terika Clay argued with the employee working at the drive-through regarding a discount on French fries. The argument continued when the employee went outside for a smoke break. Clay then allegedly hit the employee in the head with a gun and shot the victim.

The incident that happened at 1790 Florissant Road just before 1 p.m. was captured on video, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No other details regarding their condition has been released.

Clay, 30, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Her cash-only bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Most Popular Stories