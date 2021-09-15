ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis massage therapist will need to register as a sex offender after being convicted for sodomy.
According to court documents, 55-year-old Jinan Hu is accused of making "unwanted sexual contact" with a customer at Brentwood's Happy Feet Spa in February of 2019. Hu was the victim's message therapist.
On Wednesday, Hu was convicted of second-degree sodomy and will need to register as a sex offender. Hu could face up to seven years in prison or get a probation. Sentencing was set for October 22.
