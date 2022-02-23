St. Louis County mask mandate to be lifted Monday, Page says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, the St. Louis County mask mandate will be lifted just nearly two years since the first reported case in the area.
The current mandate was put in place when COVID-19 numbers were much higher on Jan. 4. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the move comes as COVID case rapidly decline in the area and across the country.
Looking back to 2020, the county executive applauded their actions to minimize the spread.
"We did not make decisions in a vacuum, We heard what was happening in the hospitals in our medical centers," he said. "As an elected official I could have taken the easy road and done nothing. As a doctor, there's no way I could do that.
Previously, Page indicated the mask mandate will go to a mask recommendation at the end of February with COVID-19 case numbers falling in St. Louis City, the mask mandate is still in place until March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.