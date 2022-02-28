St. Louis County mask mandate lifted Monday, Page says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- At 8 a.m. Monday, the St. Louis County mask mandate was lifted just nearly two years since the first reported case in the area.

The current mandate was put in place when COVID-19 numbers were much higher on Jan. 4. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the move comes as COVID case rapidly decline in the area and across the country.

Over the past 4 weeks, the surge has eased:

96% decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases from peak to now. The 7-day average peak was on January 8, 2022, with a high of 2,707 new cases/day. As of February 25, 2022, there are 117 new cases/day.

80% decrease in test positivity rate from peak to now. The peak 7-day positivity rate was 38.2% on January 6, 2022. The 7-day average positivity rate is 7.7% as of February 25, 2022.

Large Decreases in Key Hospitalization Metrics. At the peak on January 17, 2022, Pandemic Task Force hospitals had 1,444 COVID+ patients hospitalized, 211 COVID+ patients in an ICU, and 119 COVID+ patients on ventilators. As of February 23, 2022, these numbers decreased to 310 COVID+ individuals hospitalized, 68 COVID+ patients in an ICU, and 43 COVID+ patients on ventilators.

"While the urgent need for a mandatory face covering order has abated, the pandemic is not over," Acting Director Faisal Khan said. "I continue to strongly recommend that St. Louis County residents take measures to protect themselves and those around them: get vaccinated and boosted, wear face coverings in crowded areas with poor ventilation, and stay home when sick."

Looking back to 2020, the county executive applauded their actions to minimize the spread.

"We did not make decisions in a vacuum, We heard what was happening in the hospitals in our medical centers," Page said last week. "As an elected official I could have taken the easy road and done nothing. As a doctor, there's no way I could do that.

Previously, Page indicated the mask mandate will go to a mask recommendation at the end of February with COVID-19 case numbers falling in St. Louis City, the mask mandate is still in place until March 6.