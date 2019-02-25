ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Monday to providing terrorists with material support and resources.
“Armin Harcevic admitted to sending money to terrorists overseas,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI office in St. Louis. “By doing so, he actively supported those seeking to do harm to the U.S. and our allies.”
In addition to Harcevic, St. Louis County residents Ramiz Zijad Hodzic and his wife Sedina Unkic Hodzic were also charged in the same indictment, however they have plead not guilty.
All of the defendants are charged with conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists and with providing material support to terrorists. Zijad Hodzic is also charged with conspiring to kill and maim persons in a foreign country.
Harcevic faces up to 15 years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $250,000 for each count.
Sentencing is set for June 7.
