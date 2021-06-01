ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A third murder is now linked to a Calverton Park man who reportedly killed multiple men over a month span from December of 2018 to January of 2019.

Investigators recently linked the bullet recovered from Melvin Whitted Jr.'s body, which was found on December 21, 2018, to a gun belonging to 55-year-old Jeffrey Tod. That same gun was the one he used to allegedly kill Deandre Moore on December 10 of that year, and Kenneth Alvern Linzie in early January of 2019.

All three men were found shot in the head while sitting in their cars, and according to police, all three victims had contact with Tod immediately before their deaths.

According to court documents, Moore, 41, and Whitted, 55, were found dead in their cars within two miles of Tod's home. Tod's DNA was found on the passenger side of Whitted's car. Linzie, 68, was found in his car inside Tod's detached garage. A neighbor saw something suspicious and called police, while led them to discover Linzie's body. He was the first murder victim in Calverton Park's history.

While investigating Linzie's death, they matched the ballistics to the gun that shot Moore, and now have linked all three murders to Tod, according to authorities.

Additionally, court documents show that an acquaintance of Tod's asked about Whitted going missing and Tod responded with "he ain't coming back." That same acquaintance also told police that once Whitted and Moore's deaths were publicly know, Tod said "they had what was coming to them."