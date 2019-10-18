ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 40-year-old St. Louis man killed a cab driver during a robbery attempt early Thursday morning, St. Louis County prosecutors alleged Friday.
Richard Lilie Jr., 47, was found with a gunshot wound in the 10100 block of Bon Oak Drive around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. The Wentzville man, who was driving for St. Louis County Cab, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Charging documents said Antouine Redmon, 40, of Pebble Lane in Florissant, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.
During the investigation of the murder, police detectives learned Lilie was a taxi driver and contacted St. Louis County Cab for information about his most recent call.
The company provided details, including the location of the cab, which was not near Lilie's body. Police said when officers arrived to where the cab was, in the 100 block of Taney Drive in Florissant, Redmon was seen going through items in the trunk.
The investigation further discovered the cab's last call for service was Redmon's address. When police arrived there, they found a bag containing bloody clothes and gloves next to the home.
Lilie's DNA was found on the clothes and Redmon's DNA on the inside of the gloves.
Police said during an interview, Redmon admitted to killing Lilie during a robbery attempt.
The tragedy has crushed Lilie's family.
"I am also torn and angry someone would do this over money," said Lilie's daughter Heather, who was his only child.
Lilie's sister described him as a giving person who loved to help others. He was the first to offer to help people move, and dedicated himself to aiding others.
"I am so angry at this person with what this person took away from us," said Kim Fogle, Lilie's sister. "This person has no clue. No clue at all what he did."
