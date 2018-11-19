ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted a St. Louis County man for alleged counterfeit security charges on Thursday, Nov. 15.
Daniel Halford, 24, was reportedly on three counts of possessing counterfeit securities, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of possessing stolen mail.
The indictment alleges Halford produced counterfeit checks to use at St. Louis area stores from Aug. 17 to Oct. 23.
Halford was previously arrested for counterfeit security schemes run out of different hotels in the metropolitan area. Recently, after being convicted of a felony offense, Halford was found with a gun when arrested for check fraud at the Hollywood Casino Hotel, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Maryland Heights Police Department, Breckenridge Hills Police Department and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
If convicted, Halford could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not more than $250,000.
Details on a trial date are not known at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.