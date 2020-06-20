FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County is making sure his dad is honored on this Father's Day weekend.
Byorn Watson arranged a drive-by celebration for his dad, a WWII veteran. Watson is a chaplain for St. Louis County police and a former officer himself.
He enlisted the help of friends, family and colleagues for Saturday's event honoring his dad.
Watson says he is happy to share special memories with his father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.