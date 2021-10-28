ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County jury convicted a 32-year-old man on 10 felony counts in relation to a 2020 shooting.
Chicory Griffin was convicted Wednesday of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree domestic assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of armed criminal action.
During the trial, prosecutors stated Griffin attempted to shoot his ex-girlfriend from a car on Feb. 29, 2020. Less than a month later, he fired multiple rounds into a car occupied by the woman and her father, prosecutors alleged. The father was hit by gunfire.
Two days after the March 17, 2020 shooting, Griffin was arrested following a high-speed chase. A gun seized from him matched the casings found in both crimes, prosecutors said.
Griffin is set to be sentenced on Dec. 29.
