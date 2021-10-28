ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County man accused of fatally shooting a person who fell into his apartment door has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Thomas Clement, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder for a 2019 deadly shooting in north St. Louis County. He was originally charged with second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action but the second-degree murder charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.

According to police, Larry Neal Jr., 31, was walking in an apartment breezeway in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive when he tripped on a barbecue and fell into Clement’s apartment door on July 7, 2019. According to charging documents, Neal was drunk and he and his friend were coming home from a birthday party when Neal tripped.

The friend helped Neal back up and they walked up a nearby set of stairs. After Clement heard Neal crash into the grill and the door, he came outside with a gun. Clement and Neal got into a verbal argument and Neal was coming back down the stairs when Clement shot at him 10 times and hit him eight times, in the back and side. Neal wasn't armed. Neal, of Florissant, was later pronounced dead.

Clement's sentencing is set for December 3, 2021. A first-degree murder carries a sentence of life in prison.