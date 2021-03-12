ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old St. Louis County man was charged with multiple counts of rape and sodomy along with possession of child pornography Friday, after authorities say he sexually assaulted at least two woman and had images of underage girls on his phone.
According to St. Louis County Police, Tomislav Borovic, who lives in the 2500 block of Mariner Drive, met a woman on Facebook Dating in February of this year. While she was at his home, he reportedly showed her what appeared to be child pornography on his cell phone. He also reportedly made a statement that he once had a seven-year-old perform oral sex on him. The woman told police she wanted to leave, but was afraid of Borovic.
The two began having sex, and Borovic attempted to sodomize the woman, who told him to stop and said he was hurting her. According to officers Borovic pushed her to the floor and sodomized her against her will. She eventually was able to leave his home and reported the assault to the police.
The incident mirrors a similar report from 2017 filed against Borovic, in which he met a woman in May of that year on Tinder. The two went on a date and while at his home, he forcibly took her clothes off before grabbing her and forcing to have sex. The woman reported to police that she repeatedly told Borovic to stop and during thassault, he told the woman to "act like a ten year old girl." She tried to leave, but Borovic reportedly blocked her. Eventually she was able to flee from his home and reported the assault.
It is unclear what happened following that 2017 report, and whether Borovic was ever charged for it before Friday.
Following the reported February assault, police arrested Borovic and interviewed him, during which he admitted to having sex with the woman who filed the February 2021 report. Police executed a search warrant for his phones which revealed more than 20 images that contained child pornography.
He was charged with one count of rape or attempted rape in the frst degree, three counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree, and one count of possession of child pornography Class B felony. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Investigators are aware that Borovic met his victims using various dating apps and believe there may be additional victims in the area. Detectives are asking anyone who has knowledge of further offenses committed by Tomislav Borovic to contact St. Louis County Police Detectives at 636-529- 8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.