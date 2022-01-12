St. Louis County man charged with abuse resulting in son's death

MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged with abuse resulting in the death of his son.
Blake Dopirak, 23, is charged with abuse of neglect of a child – resulting in death, a Class A felony. According to court documents, first responders found Dopirak’s 4-year-old son unresponsive the morning of Jan. 2 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Huntington Hill Drive in Manchester.
The child was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with multiple head injuries, including subdural hematomas and retinal hemorrhaging. He was pronounced dead. The boy’s death was the result of non-accidental closed head trauma, according to authorities.
Dopirak reportedly told detectives he was alone with his son when the child became unresponsive. His cash-only bond was set at $250,000. A mug shot of Dopirak has not been made available by authorities.
