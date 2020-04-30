ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 29-year-old man has been charged with child abuse for allegedly shaking his infant son and causing a serious brain injury, police said.
The St. Louis County Prosecutor charged Dominic Garner, of Springtime Lane in Florissant, with felony child abuse.
Garner is accused of shaking his six-week-old son on April 23, the probable cause statement says. Police said Garner confessed to them as well.
Garner is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
