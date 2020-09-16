Aaron McAllister

Aaron McAllister, 59, is facing three counts of first-degree child molestation in St. Louis County.

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 59-year-old St. Louis County man has been charged with multiple counts of child molestation for incidents that took place in the early 90s through 2007. 

Aaron McAllister, of Berkeley, has been charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation. 

Police said the three victims reported abuse happened when they were between the ages of 4 and 9. Two of the victims accused McAllister of sneaking into their bedrooms at night and sexually assaulted them. 

No other victims have come forward but St. Louis County police ask that if anyone else may have been a victim to contact the lead investigator at 314-615-8625. 

