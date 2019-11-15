ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Louis County are searching for a 38-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend who broke up with him Wednesday.
On Nov. 10, police said 38-year-old Christopher Wagner threaten to kill his girlfriend in a text message after the couple broke up four days prior. Wagner reportedly showed up to the victim's job, located in the 2100 block of Kappal, and stabbed her repeatedly the following day.
Wagner was able to flee the scene.
The woman was seriously injured but was able to identify Wagner to detectives. Police said the stabbing was caught on tape.
Wagner is not in custody but prosecutors have issued the following charges against the 38-year-old: one count of first-degree domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons – Domestic Violence Unit are handling the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.