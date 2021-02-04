ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Another St. Louis man has been charged for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol chaos on Jan. 6.

Sullivan woman charged in Capitol riot released after turning herself in A Sullivan, Missouri woman is facing five federal charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

FBI officials were able to identify William "Bill" Merry as one of the people seen in footage of the Capitol riot through several tipsters. According to charging documents, Merry was at the Capitol with Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, who was charged for her involvement in the riot. According to the FBI, Merry is Hernandez's uncle.

The FBI said Merry and Hernandez are seen in a screenshot of an ITV News video holding a broken wooden sign that read "Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi." The FBI said the nameplate will cost $870 to replace. Merry is the one wearing a red "Trump 2020" hat.

Standing between Merry and Hernandez is Paul Scott Westover of Lake St. Louis. He was also charged for his involvement.

The FBI was able to confirm Merry's connection with Hernandez through social media. Officials found a photo of the two attending a Cardinals game. Further investigation revealed Merry had a note with his car registration stating Hernandez would get his car in case of his death.

Merry is facing charges of stealing, entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct.

You're asked to call the FBI at 800-call-FBI or submit a tip at fbi.gov if you know any of the people seen at the Capitol riot.