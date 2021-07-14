ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The FBI is seeking tips after the arrest of a St. Louis County man for sexual crimes against a minor.
Michael Ulsas was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with one count each of possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree sodomy, according to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. The alleged crimes took place against a girl under the age of 18 around May 29, 2020 and May 5, 2021.
The case was investigated by the FBI, St. Louis County police and Sunset Hills police. “This case is an example of the need for collaboration between law enforcement. Without that collaboration we would not be here today,” Bell said in a Wednesday press conference.
Ulsas, 24, allegedly had more than 20 obscene still images or child pornography in a moving image. Bell said online interactions between Ulsas and the minor led to physical interactions.
“We believe there is an investigative value in publicizing information about this defendant and the aliases associated with him on social media, Facebook specifically,” he said.
Ulsas reportedly operated on Facebook under several different aliases. Authorities released the following names he was supposedly using:
- Micheal Lightning
- Michael Martinez
- Mike Mcchikin
- Micheal Capone
- Michael Notafryguy
- Goodguy Mike
- Jason Borges
- Micheal Crispy Kanashi
Authorities also said Ulsas used the following email addresses:
- racistpedophile@gmail.com
- mikeykanashisushi@gmail.com
- mikekanashisushi@gmail.com
- emailforariesms@gmail.com
Bell said as of right now investigators are only aware of one alleged victim, but he said "in cases like this, they’re often, and I’m speaking in general, that oftentimes we find that there are more, potentially more victims.”
Anyone who has information about Ulsas or one of the aliases he was known to use is asked to contact the FBI tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).
