SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County man was taken into custody after a Tuesday morning police chase in the Metro East.
Just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were responding to a report of two people checking car doors near Dianne Ave. When they arrived, two cars sped away from the neighborhood. Officers pursued the cars onto Interstate 255 before getting off on Rte. 3 just north of Dupo. The suspects led police through Cahokia and into Sauget.
A black SUV crashed into a car that was attempting to make a turn at the intersection of Rte. 3 and Yellow Brick Road. The fleeing SUV then hit two other cars. After crashing, Lecoy Dean, 20, of St. Louis County, Mo., tried to run away but was quickly apprehended and arrested.
The SUV was reported stolen out of Granite City. No one was injured. Police said the second car escaped and sped off towards the Poplar Street Bridge.
"During the course of the investigation, it was learned several unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and one vehicle had been reported stolen from Columbia. That vehicle was the second vehicle that had fled from the deputies and officers," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
Dean was charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at / fron a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Monroe County jail on a $100,000 bond. Dean was currently out on bond after being charged Sept. 8, 2020 by St. Louis County Prosecutors Office with nine felony charges stemming from a triple shooting in Wellston on June 29, 2020. The three men shot survived their injuries.
