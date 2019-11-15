ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Louis County say a 38-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend who broke up with him was arrested Friday evening.
On Nov. 10, police said 38-year-old Christopher Wagner threatened to kill his girlfriend in a text message after the couple broke up four days prior. Wagner reportedly showed up to the victim's job, located in the 2100 block of Kappel, and stabbed her repeatedly the following day.
Wagner was able to flee the scene.
The 37-year-old woman was seriously injured but was able to identify Wagner to detectives. Police said the stabbing was caught on tape.
Before being arrested, Wagner was charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action.
He was arrested Friday evening in St. Louis City, police say.
