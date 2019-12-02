ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A St. Louis County man accused of raping underage girls is expected in court Monday.
Several more victims have come forward after 19-year-old Dominic Yocco, of Florissant, turned himself in September. Yocco allegedly lured young girls between Nov. 17, 2016 to July of 2018 to his home using Snapchat and other social media apps.
At least six girls said he sexually assaulted them, one of the victims as young as 13-years-old.
